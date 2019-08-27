Tuesday, August 27, 2019  | 25 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
HOME > Local

Sargodha man kills brother and his family after dispute 

8 hours ago
 

A man killed his brother, sister-in-law, nieces and nephews following a domestic dispute in Sargodha’s Chak Khana early Tuesday morning. 

The police said that the suspect, Noordin, opened fire on six people and then he killed himself.

The deceased have been identified as Akbar Khan, his wife Shaho Bibi, their daughters Khaista and Baring Bibi and sons, Qalmuddin and Jamaluddin.

Another nephew of the suspect, Khan, and a close relative, Niaz Ahmed, were injured in the firing. They have been shifted to a DHQ Sargodha, where they are said to be in a critical condition.

Noordin used a 30-bore pistol for the killings, the police said.

They have registered a case and further investigation is under way.

Tell us what you think:

