Sanjrani should have stepped down on ‘moral grounds’, says Bilawal

Pakistan Peoples Party co-chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said on Thursday that Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani should have stepped down today on “moral grounds”.

The PPP co-chairman was speaking to reporters along with other opposition leaders in Islamabad. He said the opposition has won despite having been defeated in the vote against Sanjrani.

Bilawal’s comments came in reaction to the failure of the opposition’s no-confidence motion against the Senate chairman.

Sanjrani retained his seat as the Senate chairman after only 50 senators voted against him despite 64 senators asking for a vote. The opposition needed at least 53 votes to de-seat Sanjrani.

“Fourteen conscience-selling senators back-stabbed democracy today,” Bilawal said. He vowed to continue their struggle both inside and outside the Parliament.

The PPP co-chairman also slammed the government for the hike in prices of petroleum products. He said the price of petrol was decreasing all over the world, but it was at its highest in the country.

Bilawal promised that they would not leave the people alone.

Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif said that “conscience-selling” senators weakened democracy today. He said they will soon inform the nation who these senators were.

“We will fully expose the horse-trading of the government,” the opposition leader vowed. He also said that a conference of opposition parties was being convened in this regard next week.

