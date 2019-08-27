Rise of Skywalker shows Rey going to the dark side

Disney has released a teaser trailer for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, which is the final installment of the franchise’s latest trilogy.

The trailer opens with footage from all nine Star Wars films. A voiceover from Luke declares that there have been “a thousand generations, but this is your fight.” Rey, Poe, and Finn are preparing for the biggest fight of their life. Battleships tear through the skies, as Rey and Kylo Ren meet in the middle of a war-torn planet, ready to fight. The best bit of all? Rey is wielding a red, double-sided lightsaber.

This new trailer comes just a couple of months after Lucasfilm debuted the first one at Star Wars Celebration in April.

Some of the interesting features of the trailer include C3PO with sinister red eyes, epic space battles, and double-edged lightsabers. There is also a fight sequence between Kylo Ren and Rey on what appears to be a sinking Imperial battleship.

JJ Abrams is back in the director’s chair, picking up where he left off after directing Star Wars: The Force Awakens. The upcoming film follows the Rian Johnson-directed Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

The Rise of Skywalker is set to hit theaters on December 20.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram