Residents evicted from ‘crooked’ building in Karachi’s Liaquatabad

Residents of a building in Karachi’s Liaquatabad have been made to leave their flats because the building is tilting. The lanes around the building have also been sealed.

The Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) is a regulatory body whose prime function is to give permission for building plans and demolish illegal buildings or structures. The five-storey building was built 34 years ago according to the SBCA. Residents say the building was declared weak 10 years ago.

People living there said they received eviction notices, but no one came to make them vacate the building. Shops set up beneath the flats have also been vacated.

It is unclear how permission was obtained to construct a five-story building on a 90-square-yard plot.

A tilted building could be very dangerous and lead to it collapsing. In February, a three-storey building collapsed in Malir, killing three people.

Nooruddin Ahmed from the institute of Engineers of Pakistan had told SAMMA Digital when this incident took place that the SBCA is responsible for approving and monitoring the construction of all buildings in the city. Qualified and registered architects are supposed to submit the building plans to the SBCA, which will then check them to make sure they’re according to the areas master plan, he explained.

The master plan has accounted for things like road width, height of buildings and many other specifications, he said. That’s what the SBCA is there to look out for, he said.

One of the causes of the collapse could be weak construction. Before you build a building you have to conduct a soil test to make sure it can bare the load of the building you plan to construct there, he said.

In 2016, a building collapsed on II Chundrigar Road, killing a woman and injuring eight other people.

