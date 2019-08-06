Rehana Leghari stopped from taking oath as acting governor

The Sindh Government stopped on Tuesday Sindh Assembly Deputy Speaker Rehana Leghari from taking oath as acting governor.

Governor Imran Ismail left for Saudi Arabia today (Tuesday) to perform Hajj. He will return on August 15. Leghari was supposed to take over the position in his absence, however, she wasn’t allowed to do so.

PPP’s Murtaza Wahab, the adviser to the Sindh CM, has requested President Arif Alvi to withdraw the notification of Leghari’s additional appointment. He said that Leghari could not take the oath because the post should’ve been given Sindh Assembly Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani. The PPP has claimed that the federal government’s notification was in violation of the Constitution.

Earlier, the cabinet division of the Federal Cabinet had issued a notification in this regard as well as per Article 104 of the constitution. The law says that the assembly speaker assumes the acting charge of the Governor.

Speaker Sindh Assembly Agha Siraj Durrani, however, is currently in NAB’s custody. He is being investigated for owning more assets than known sources of income.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.