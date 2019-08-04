Recent Indian measures will turn Kashmir into a ‘flashpoint’: Islamabad

Pakistan said on Sunday that recent measures taken by New Delhi in Indian-administered Kashmir will turn the region into a “flashpoint”.

The statement came after Prime Minister Imran Khan presided over a meeting of the National Security Committee (NSC). The committee comprises the civilian and military leadership of the country.

The forum was briefed on India’s deplorable suppression of populace in occupied Jammu and Kashmir, its plans to use bogey of terrorism for political ends disregarding the situation on ground, and the use of cluster munitions against civilians to provoke Pakistan.

Officials briefed the meeting on New Delhi’s use of disinformation manoeuvre to confuse the real intent i.e. changing the demographic structure and the internationally recognised disputed status of Indian-administered Jammu and Kashmir.

The Pakistani leadership noted with concern India’s destabilising efforts through dubious means.

“India having lost all moral authority in IOJ&K and sensing erosion of its belligerent stance at international level keeps resorting to illegal, undemocratic and inhuman measures that have resulted in huge loss of lives and property in IOJ&K,” the NSC observed in its statement.

“Recent buildup of forces and their brutal use against an unarmed population is adding fuel to fire.”

The forum strongly condemned such Indian strategy at this time when Pakistan and the international community are focused on resolving the Afghan conflict.

“The recent Indian measures will increase the levels of violence and turn this area into a flashpoint and a destabilising factor in the midst of two strategically capable neighbouring countries,” it observed.

The NSC further noted that the more India is exposed internally and internationally in its machinations, the more there are chances that it may resort to desperate and risky options, including false flag operations.

It said that Pakistan remains ready to defend itself against any Indian misadventure or aggression and will continue to provide all out diplomatic, moral and political support to the brave people of Kashmir in their indigenous struggle to get justice and their right to self-determination in line with UNSC resolutions.

The forum further said that Pakistan condemns Indian actions in this regard, which would have adverse implications for regional and international peace. It reiterated that Kashmir is a longstanding unresolved international dispute, which needs peaceful resolution.

The NSC urged India to come forth to resolve the issue in accordance with the aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

On the occasion, Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider assured the forum that Kashmiris, on both sides of the Line of Control, are determined to withstand Indian hostilities and fully trust Pakistan to stand for them through thick and thin.

In his remarks, Prime Minister Imran Khan said that Pakistan will always stand with Kashmiris and will not be deterred from its just stance based on UNSC resolutions and aspirations of Kashmiri people.

He said that India is totally disregarding international obligations and her arrogance will only result in heightening the conflict dynamics in the region.

The Pakistan premier invited attention of world leaders and international bodies towards irresponsible, unilateral and irrational behaviour of the Indian leadership.

“India needs to ensure rights of the people, including those living in occupied territories, and also to abide by its own commitments to UNSC,” Khan said.

He concluded the meeting by reaffirming Pakistan’s resolve to respond to any Indian misadventure or aggression with full support of the nation.

