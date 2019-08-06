Reactions as India revokes Kashmir’s special status

India repealed articles 35A and 370 of its Constitution on Monday.

Here are some of the reactions from politicians and leaders around the world as India scrapped the special status governing Kashmir, a restive region contested by Pakistan, to bring it under New Delhi’s direct rule.

Indian Home Minister Amit Shah announced the move in the Rajya Sabha. The order has been signed by President Ram Nath Kovind.

Jammu and Kashmir is the only predominantly Muslim state in India.

Senior minister Prakash Javadekar in parliament

A historic work has been completed today, there is peace in Kashmir and this step is being welcomed all over the world because injustice is ending.

Home Minister Amit Shah in parliament

Kashmir was a paradise, is a paradise and will remain a paradise.

Manoj Jha from the opposition Rashtriya Janata Dal party

We have opened the way for Kashmir to become Palestine. I urge you to let go of your ego and embrace Kashmiris.

Former Jammu and Kashmir mediator Wajahat Habibullah

There will (be) a very strong reaction in Kashmir. It’s already in a state of unrest and this will only make it worse. If you want people to accept a decision, you need to persuade them and communicate with them. No such thing has happened.

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti

The abrogation of Article 370 hasn’t just made accession null and void but also reduces India to an occupation force in Jammu and Kashmir.

Human Rights Commission of Pakistan chair Mehdi Hasan

With the gathering storm, the physical security and fundamental rights of Kashmiri citizens on both sides of the border are at stake. Their safety and rights must not be barefacedly trampled.

Pakistan foreign ministry

No unilateral step by the government of India can change this disputed status… As the party to this international dispute, Pakistan will exercise all possible options to counter the illegal steps.

Asad Umar on Twitter

Indian amendment in the constitution regarding status of occupied Kashmir is in violation of international resolutions and even violates India’s own constitution! Is India still a constitutional democracy or is now practically under Hindutva Raj?

Shireen Mazari on Twitter

ICJ must be approached. This is illegal annexation of a militarily-occupied territory and completely unacceptable.

With additional input from AFP.