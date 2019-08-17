Saturday, August 17, 2019  | 15 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Local

Rawalpindi man who raped 45 women remanded into police custody

37 mins ago
 

A man who raped 45 women, shot their videos and blackmailed them has been remanded into police custody. 

The police had arrested Qasim and his wife Kiran on Friday.

Kiran has been sent to jail on judicial remand. She has submitted a petition for bail before a civil judge. The court will take up the plea on August 20.

The case has been handed over to investigation SSP.

Related: Rawalpindi couple arrested for raping and blackmailing 45 women

The suspect recorded his statement in court. The police said that they have seized videos, a handy cam, and a knife from him.

The woman who registered a case against the court said, “Everyone told me to not take this step. They said people will humiliate you but I don’t want this couple to ruin the lives of more women.”

The SSP has ordered the police to arrest the couple’s facilitators too.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
rape Rawalpindi
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
VIDEO
Video: Karachi lawmakers continue to neglect Surjani Town
Video: Karachi lawmakers continue to neglect Surjani Town
video
Watch: Leaping dolphins and dancing sea lions dazzle Lahore
Watch: Leaping dolphins and dancing sea lions dazzle Lahore
local
Rain hits parts of Punjab and KP
Rain hits parts of Punjab and KP
video
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
Another spell of monsoon rains batters Karachi
Another spell of monsoon rains batters Karachi
Watch: PAF releases 'Azad' song on Pakistan’s 73rd Independence Day
Watch: PAF releases ‘Azad’ song on Pakistan’s 73rd Independence Day
Watch: Electricity pole catches fire on Karachi's Khayaban-e-Ittehad
Watch: Electricity pole catches fire on Karachi’s Khayaban-e-Ittehad
Funeral prayers held for three friends electrocuted in Karachi's DHA
Funeral prayers held for three friends electrocuted in Karachi’s DHA
Lahore woman who assaulted salesperson released on bail
Lahore woman who assaulted salesperson released on bail
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.