Rawalpindi man who raped 45 women remanded into police custody

A man who raped 45 women, shot their videos and blackmailed them has been remanded into police custody.

The police had arrested Qasim and his wife Kiran on Friday.

Kiran has been sent to jail on judicial remand. She has submitted a petition for bail before a civil judge. The court will take up the plea on August 20.

The case has been handed over to investigation SSP.

The suspect recorded his statement in court. The police said that they have seized videos, a handy cam, and a knife from him.

The woman who registered a case against the court said, “Everyone told me to not take this step. They said people will humiliate you but I don’t want this couple to ruin the lives of more women.”

The SSP has ordered the police to arrest the couple’s facilitators too.

