Friday, August 23, 2019 | 21 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
LIVE
PROGRAMS
SAMAA FM
HOME
LATEST
URDU
NEWS
LIFE&STYLE
MONEY
SPORTS
TECHNOLOGY
VIDEO
MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
TRENDING NOW
Judge Malik case: Final decision rests with Islamabad High Court
Woman attacked with acid after refusing proposal for 14-year-old daughter
Sindhi singer Jigar Jalal, four others rescued from Shikarpur
Kashmir to come out on the streets for massive protest
Toggle navigation
LIVE
PROGRAMS
SAMAA FM
LATEST
URDU
NEWS
LIFE&STYLE
MONEY
SPORTS
TECHNOLOGY
VIDEO
HOME
>
Violence
Rawalpindi man kills girl after family declines his proposal
SAMAA TV
37 mins ago
The 17-year-old was shot in an act of 'rage'
TOPICS:
human rights
Rawalpindi
RELATED STORIES
Rawalpindi man, who raped women, received money from abroad: police
2 days ago
2 days ago
Punjab govt increases Lahore, Rawalpindi metro bus fares
3 days ago
3 days ago
Police Mobile Khidmat Markaz begins services in Rawalpindi
3 days ago
3 days ago
Tell us what you think:
Cancel reply
Your email address will not be published.
Comment
Name
VIDEO
Watch: CCTV robbery in Karachi's Nagan Chowrangi milkshop
SAMAA TV
local
20 mins ago
PM Imran Khan on protecting Kashmiris from Indian govt
SAMAA TV
geopolitics
40 mins ago
Garbage piles dampen spirits of residents of Karachi's Liaquatabad
Syed Khursheed Alam
local
20 hours ago
Liaquatabad, Karachi, Kachra, Gandagi, trash, garbage, environment, sswmb,
MOST READ
Lahore woman's family being threatened not to pursue murder case
Karachi’s Malir residents don't want authorities cleaning their area
Drugs found in women's shoes at Lahore airport
Target killers were working as security guards at Karachi University
Hamza Ali Abbasi confirms he's marrying Naimal Khawar
Home
Latest News
Urdu News
Video
Live Stream
Programs
SAMAA FM
Corrections
Press Releases
Authors
Comment Policy
Culture
Entertainment
Life and Style
Living
Education
Environment
Health
Sports
Technology
Economy
Money
Global
Local
Opinion
About Us
Anchor Profiles
Online Advertising
Contact Us
Feedback
Apps
FAQs
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
WhatsApp
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.