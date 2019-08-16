Friday, August 16, 2019  | 14 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
HOME > Local

Rawalpindi couple arrested for raping and blackmailing 45 women

2 hours ago
 

The Rawalpindi police arrested on Friday a married couple on the charges of raping more than 45 women, making their videos and then blackmailing them. 

The Rawalpindi CPO said that the suspects had targeted 45 people. “They used to make their videos and then blackmail them,” he said.

The police officer said that the videos of the women have been seized from the couple.

A complaint against the couple was registered by an MSc student.

The women, in her complaint, said that the couple had kidnapped her from outside a university on August 13. The man raped her and the woman shot its video. They then threatened her to stay quiet.

She had gone to a university to attend a workshop. Outside the varsity, she met a hijab-clad woman who said that she was studying at another college. The other woman befriended her and said that she had to go the same way as the MSc student. The complainant told her that they should take a rickshaw or a bus, but the other woman told her that she can’t because her brother has barred her from using public transport. She even convinced the complainant to wait for her brother and assured her that they will drop her home.

A grey-coloured car stopped near them and the man got out of the car. The suspects then pushed the complainant into the car and kidnapped her. The man even beat up the woman, while the woman was holding a dagger against her neck. They took her to a house, where she was raped and a video was made. The two threatened her to not share the details of this incident with anyone, the woman said in her complaint.

