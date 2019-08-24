Saturday, August 24, 2019  | 22 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
HOME > Politics

Rana Sanaullah’s judicial remand extended till September 7

49 mins ago
 

A Lahore anti-narcotics court extended PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah’s judicial remand for another 14 days on Saturday.

The former Punjab law minister will be presented in court again on September 7.

When Sanaullah was presented in court, his wife and several PML-N leaders arrived to greet him. Party workers also gathered outside the court.

The ANF prosecutor presented Lahore Safe City footage of Sanaullah’s arrest to the court. The judge summoned the PML-N leader to the rostrum and after obtaining his signature, added the footage to the case materials.

His lawyer submitted a bail petition to the court. The ANF officials asked for time to submit their reply to the request. The court has summoned both lawyers on August 28 and told the ANF to submit the case records at the next hearing.

Sanaullah was arrested on July 1 in Lahore for having ties with drug traffickers. The ANF also claimed that narcotics were found in his car at the time of his arrest.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
