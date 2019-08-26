Monday, August 26, 2019  | 24 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Local

Rain expected in Karachi on Wednesday and Thursday

6 hours ago
 

Photo: Online

Karachi is expected to receive heavy rainfall on Wednesday and Thursday, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department.

A new rain system is about entered Sindh and heavy rain will pour in Karachi. The met department has predicted that the rain will start in the evening of August 28 and continue till August 29. Between 30mm and 40mm of rain is expected in the city.

The system is coming from Bengal, the Met department said.

Related: Rain hits parts of Punjab and KP

More than two dozen people lost their lives and 50 suffered injuries in rain-related incidents across Sindh as three-day monsoon showers that started before Eidul Azha wreaked havoc. More than 200.6 mm of rainfall was recorded in Karachi’s Surjani Town.

The police said that a total of 27 people died in rain-related incidents across the province, of which 24 were from Karachi. Most people died from electrocution.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
Karachi Rain
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
VIDEO
Meet Shaukat Ali, Quetta’s self-taught string artist
Meet Shaukat Ali, Quetta's self-taught string artist
local
Internet becomes expensive in Naya Pakistan
Internet becomes expensive in Naya Pakistan
local
First-ever Koh-e-Suleman festival held at Fort Munro
First-ever Koh-e-Suleman festival held at Fort Munro
local
 
 
 
 
 
Dera ghazi khan, Balochi, Culture, festival, kohe suleman
 
MOST READ
'Hitman' killed boutique owner on Lahore's Bund Road: police 
‘Hitman’ killed boutique owner on Lahore’s Bund Road: police 
Lahore woman's family being threatened not to pursue murder case
Lahore woman’s family being threatened not to pursue murder case
Hamza Ali Abbasi weds Naimal Khawar
Hamza Ali Abbasi weds Naimal Khawar
Hamza Ali Abbasi confirms he's marrying Naimal Khawar
Hamza Ali Abbasi confirms he’s marrying Naimal Khawar
Pakistan gets its first 5G mobile internet service
Pakistan gets its first 5G mobile internet service
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.