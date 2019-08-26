Rain expected in Karachi on Wednesday and Thursday

Karachi is expected to receive heavy rainfall on Wednesday and Thursday, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department.

A new rain system is about entered Sindh and heavy rain will pour in Karachi. The met department has predicted that the rain will start in the evening of August 28 and continue till August 29. Between 30mm and 40mm of rain is expected in the city.

The system is coming from Bengal, the Met department said.

Related: Rain hits parts of Punjab and KP

More than two dozen people lost their lives and 50 suffered injuries in rain-related incidents across Sindh as three-day monsoon showers that started before Eidul Azha wreaked havoc. More than 200.6 mm of rainfall was recorded in Karachi’s Surjani Town.

The police said that a total of 27 people died in rain-related incidents across the province, of which 24 were from Karachi. Most people died from electrocution.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.