Rahim Yar Khan woman arrested for human trafficking, forced prostitution

The Rahim Yar Khan police have arrested a woman on charges on human trafficking and forced prostitution. They are hunting for the others members of her gang.

The police say the gang used to kidnap young women, force them to take drugs and become addicts and then sell them. The police have recovered one victim but she said there were many, many other women forced into prostitution by this group.

DSP Abbas Akhtar said they found implements used to consume Ice or methamphetamine in the woman’s possession. We recovered a young woman from her possession who was sold in Sindh, he confirmed.

She told the police that she was kept in a house where there were many other women. They destroyed our lives, she said. They sold me somewhere in Sindh, I don’t know how I got out of there alive, she said.

One woman’s mother says this same group has kidnapped her daughter. She has appealed to the local police and senior officers to find her.

The Rahim Yar Khan police are current conducting raids to find the other suspects involved.

