Thursday, August 22, 2019  | 20 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Rahim Yar Khan woman arrested for human trafficking, forced prostitution

1 hour ago
 

The Rahim Yar Khan police have arrested a woman on charges on human trafficking and forced prostitution. They are hunting for the others members of her gang. 

The police say the gang used to kidnap young women, force them to take drugs and become addicts and then sell them. The police have recovered one victim but she said there were many, many other women forced into prostitution by this group.

DSP Abbas Akhtar said they found implements used to consume Ice or methamphetamine in the woman’s possession. We recovered a young woman from her possession who was sold in Sindh, he confirmed.

She told the police that she was kept in a house where there were many other women. They destroyed our lives, she said. They sold me somewhere in Sindh, I don’t know how I got out of there alive, she said.

One woman’s mother says this same group has kidnapped her daughter. She has appealed to the local police and senior officers to find her.

The Rahim Yar Khan police are current conducting raids to find the other suspects involved.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram

 
TOPICS:
human trafficking rahim yar khan
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
 
 
 
 
 
Rahim Yar Khan, Human trafficking, prostitution, forced prostitution, kidnapping, drugs, ice, gang
 
MOST READ
Karachi’s Malir residents don't want authorities cleaning their area
Karachi’s Malir residents don’t want authorities cleaning their area
Lahore woman's family being threatened not to pursue murder case
Lahore woman’s family being threatened not to pursue murder case
Pakistan's leather exports down as fewer animals sacrificed this Eid
Pakistan’s leather exports down as fewer animals sacrificed this Eid
Third mild spell of rain expected today for Karachi
Third mild spell of rain expected today for Karachi
Drugs found in women's shoes at Lahore airport
Drugs found in women’s shoes at Lahore airport
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.