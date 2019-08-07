Rabbani rejects special committee on Kashmir developments

Pakistan Peoples Party Senator Raza Rabbani rejected on Wednesday a special committee constituted by Prime Minister Imran Khan over recent developments in Indian-administered Kashmir.

PM Khan formed the committee to recommend legal, political and diplomatic responses to the developments.

According to a notification issued Tuesday, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Attorney-General of Pakistan Anwar Mansoor Khan, Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood, PM’s Special Envoy Ahmed Bilal Sufi and the directors-general of the Inter-Services Intelligence, military operations and the Inter-Services Public Relations were part of the seven-member team.

India earlier this week repealed article 370 and 35A of its constitution, revoking autonomous status of Indian-administered Kashmir. Article 370 granted special autonomy to Indian-administered Jammu and Kashmir. It allowed the state’s assembly to make its own constitution and gave it autonomous state power.

Article 35A allowed the Jammu and Kashmir State Assembly to define who is and isn’t a permanent resident of the state. It also allowed the assembly to determine who gets state grants, who has the right to purchase land and property and who can permanently settle in the region.

Addressing the joint parliamentary session, Rabbani said a committee comprising members from both chambers of parliament should be constituted to shape the country’s foreign policy.

He said New Delhi has the backing of the United States and Israel on the matter of Indian-administered Kashmir. “India intends to carry out a mass murder and genocide in occupied Kashmir,” the PPP senator told the House.

Rabbani expressed fears that a situation like that of Palestine may develop in the Indian-administered Kashmir in the days to come.

