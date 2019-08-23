Friday, August 23, 2019  | 21 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
Geopolitics

Qureshi writes letter to UN on rights violations in Kashmir

5 mins ago
 

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has written another letter to the United Nations about India’s human rights violations in Kashmir.

The letter, sent on Friday, was addressed to United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet. This is the second letter he has written her.

His first letter was on August 4, followed by a telephone conversation on August 8.

In his letter, he asked her to take notice of the situation in Indian-held Kashmir. He highlighted the human rights violations in the region and asked the UN as well as the international community to “call upon India to rescind its unilateral actions, lift the curfew and other draconian measures”.

Qureshi also highlighted that India’s actions constitute flagrant violations of the UN Charter, relevant Security Council resolutions, international law and India’s own solemn commitments.

Pakistan has also approached the UN Security Council against India’s actions in Kashmir. The foreign minister and prime minister have called several of their counterparts to apprise them on the situation in Indian-held Kashmir.

