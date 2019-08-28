Wednesday, August 28, 2019  | 26 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Geopolitics

Qureshi wants India to let boxer Amir Khan into Kashmir

4 hours ago
 

Photo: Online

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi says the airspace closure hasn’t been finalized yet.

Speaking to the media at the NADRA office in Islamabad on Wednesday afternoon, the minister said Prime Minister Imran Khan will make a final decision after evaluating the situation.

He said India has shocked the world with the prison-like situation in Kashmir. The international community is no longer oblivious to the situation as it was before, he said, adding that if the situation is fine, as India claims, then they should let UN observers in to Srinagar.

The minister said if India truly wants freedom and democracy in the valley, it should allow boxer Amir Khan to enter. Pakistan took him around the whole valley but India didn’t do the same, claimed Qureshi.

He said a curfew is being imposed in Kashmir. India has imposed restrictions on Kashmiris and in front of each house is a soldier, said Qureshi. He urged India to remove the restrictions, release the thousands of imprisoned Kashmiris and lift the curfew.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram

 
TOPICS:
Kashmir SHAH MAHMOOD QURESHI
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
 
 
 
 
 
amir khan, boxer amir khan, iok, kashmir, india, shah mehmood qureshi, shah mahmood qureshi, imran khan
 
MOST READ
Lahore boutique owner shot dead over 'friendship challenge': police
Lahore boutique owner shot dead over ‘friendship challenge’: police
Hamza Ali Abbasi weds Naimal Khawar
Hamza Ali Abbasi weds Naimal Khawar
'Hitman' killed boutique owner on Lahore's Bund Road: police 
‘Hitman’ killed boutique owner on Lahore’s Bund Road: police 
Lahore woman's family being threatened not to pursue murder case
Lahore woman’s family being threatened not to pursue murder case
Hamza Ali Abbasi confirms he's marrying Naimal Khawar
Hamza Ali Abbasi confirms he’s marrying Naimal Khawar
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.