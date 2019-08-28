Qureshi wants India to let boxer Amir Khan into Kashmir

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi says the airspace closure hasn’t been finalized yet.

Speaking to the media at the NADRA office in Islamabad on Wednesday afternoon, the minister said Prime Minister Imran Khan will make a final decision after evaluating the situation.

He said India has shocked the world with the prison-like situation in Kashmir. The international community is no longer oblivious to the situation as it was before, he said, adding that if the situation is fine, as India claims, then they should let UN observers in to Srinagar.

The minister said if India truly wants freedom and democracy in the valley, it should allow boxer Amir Khan to enter. Pakistan took him around the whole valley but India didn’t do the same, claimed Qureshi.

He said a curfew is being imposed in Kashmir. India has imposed restrictions on Kashmiris and in front of each house is a soldier, said Qureshi. He urged India to remove the restrictions, release the thousands of imprisoned Kashmiris and lift the curfew.

