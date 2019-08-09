Friday, August 9, 2019  | 7 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
HOME > Geopolitics

Qureshi in China to brief leadership on Kashmir rights violations

2 hours ago
 

Photo: Online

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi arrived in China early Friday to brief Pakistan’s ally on the situation in Kashmir.

He will be telling them about the human rights violations in Indian-Administered Kashmir, especially since India repealed Article 370 of its constitution, revoking Kashmir’s status as an autonomous state.

Speaking to the media before leaving for China, Qureshi said with its actions, India is threatening peace in the region. He said apart from China’s relationship with Pakistan, it is a key country in the region.

Related: Pakistan minister informs EU of ‘far-reaching consequences’ of Kashmir’s annexation

This is why I’ll be taking China’s leadership into confidence about the issue, he said.

He is joined by the foreign secretary and senior officials of the foreign ministry.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
China India SHAH MAHMOOD QURESHI
 
