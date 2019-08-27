Tuesday, August 27, 2019  | 25 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
Health

Quetta nursing students demand more scholarships

50 mins ago
 

Quetta nursing students staged a protest at Hockey Chowk for a second day on Tuesday. 

The students have boycotted their duties at Civil Hospital, Quetta. They claim that they haven’t been given any scholarship since the past four months.

They said that scholarships are not given on time and when they receive them, the amount is less than promised.

They also want an increase in the amount of the grant. They have said they will continue the strike until their demands are met.

Negotiations with the hospital administration are currently under way.

nurses Quetta
 
'Hitman' killed boutique owner on Lahore's Bund Road: police 
Hamza Ali Abbasi weds Naimal Khawar
Lahore woman's family being threatened not to pursue murder case
Hamza Ali Abbasi confirms he's marrying Naimal Khawar
Pakistan gets its first 5G mobile internet service
