Quetta nursing students demand more scholarships

Quetta nursing students staged a protest at Hockey Chowk for a second day on Tuesday.

The students have boycotted their duties at Civil Hospital, Quetta. They claim that they haven’t been given any scholarship since the past four months.

They said that scholarships are not given on time and when they receive them, the amount is less than promised.

They also want an increase in the amount of the grant. They have said they will continue the strike until their demands are met.

Negotiations with the hospital administration are currently under way.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram