Multiple injuries reported

The blast occurred during the Friday prayer sermon at the Ilhaj Mosque. The mosque is located in Tehsil Kuchlak and is 25km from Quetta. It has a madrassa attached to it.Rescue teams are on the way and people were shifted to the hospital by other worshippers.The area has been sealed by security forces who are collecting evidence to determine what kind of bomb it was. The Bomb Disposal Squad has also been called in.An emergency has been declared at Civil Hospital Quetta.This is a breaking story and is being updated. Follow SAMAA English on Facebook Twitter, and Instagram