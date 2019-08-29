Quetta doctor sacked for turning away sick child

A doctor at one of Quetta’s public hospitals was dismissed on Thursday for negligence.

Quetta Children Hospital Medical Superintendent Dr Mohammad Saleem Abro said that the doctor, Mumtaz Magsi, turned away a family, a day earlier, who had bought their child to the hospital at night for treatment.

Magsi, who was on duty at the time, told the family to take their sick son to a private hospital instead, the MS said.

Dr Abro said that Magsi did not treat the sick child despite the availability of high quality and modern equipment at the Quetta Children Hospital.

The child was shifted to the Quetta Children Hospital from a private hospital today after instructions from Dr Abro. The MS said the child is undergoing treatment.

