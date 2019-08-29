Thursday, August 29, 2019  | 27 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Health

Quetta doctor sacked for turning away sick child

28 mins ago
 

A doctor at one of Quetta’s public hospitals was dismissed on Thursday for negligence.

Quetta Children Hospital Medical Superintendent Dr Mohammad Saleem Abro said that the doctor, Mumtaz Magsi, turned away a family, a day earlier, who had bought their child to the hospital at night for treatment.

Magsi, who was on duty at the time, told the family to take their sick son to a private hospital instead, the MS said.

Dr Abro said that Magsi did not treat the sick child despite the availability of high quality and modern equipment at the Quetta Children Hospital.

The child was shifted to the Quetta Children Hospital from a private hospital today after instructions from Dr Abro. The MS said the child is undergoing treatment.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram

 
TOPICS:
doctor hospital Quetta
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
 
 
 
 
 
Quetta, public hospital, child, medical superintendent, MS, Quetta Children Hospital, sacked, dismissed
 
MOST READ
Lahore boutique owner shot dead over 'friendship challenge': police
Lahore boutique owner shot dead over ‘friendship challenge’: police
Hamza Ali Abbasi weds Naimal Khawar
Hamza Ali Abbasi weds Naimal Khawar
'Hitman' killed boutique owner on Lahore's Bund Road: police 
‘Hitman’ killed boutique owner on Lahore’s Bund Road: police 
Pakistan's first VJ Nadia Faisal passes away
Pakistan’s first VJ Nadia Faisal passes away
CAA changes Karachi’s aerial routes
CAA changes Karachi’s aerial routes
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.