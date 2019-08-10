Saturday, August 10, 2019  | 8 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
Qatar releases 53 Pakistani prisoners: report

1 hour ago
 

Photo: Radio Pakistan

Qatar released on Saturday 53 Pakistani prisoners from Doha’s central prison, Radio Pakistan reported.

According to state-run radio, Prime Minister Imran Khan had requested his Qatari counterpart Abdullah bin Nasser bin Khalifa al-Thani for the release of Pakistani prisoners last month during a brief stopover in Doha on his way back home after completing his US visit.

A ceremony to release Pakistani prisoners was held in Doha’s central prison.

The two leaders had discussed matters of mutual interest and ways to cement ties between the two countries, the government of Pakistan had said.

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
 
 
 
 
 
