Thursday, August 8, 2019
Politics

Qaim Ali Shah seeks bail in fake accounts case

44 mins ago
 

 

Former Sindh CM Qaim Ali Shah approached the Islamabad High Court on Thursday to seek bail in the fake accounts case. 

He said, in a petition, that he had nothing to do with the illegal allotment of land near Bagh-e-Qasim in Karachi. Shah claimed that he got to know through new channels that a former Sindh government official, Sajjad Abbasi, has recorded a statement against him in the case.

He maintained that NAB hasn’t even summoned him in the case. He said that he fears arrests and the accountability bureau should be stopped from arresting him till the case trial has been completed.

Shah remarked that any statement of his can be used against him on the basis of mala fide intentions.

Related: Qaim Ali Shah gets protective bail in Bahria Tower case

On August 2, the Sindh High Court approved on Friday the protective bail of Shah in the Bahria Icon Tower case. He was ordered to submit surety bonds worth Rs0.5 million for his 21-day bail.

Last week, an accountability court in Islamabad had released Abbasi after he agreed to become NAB’s witness in the Bahria Town Icon Tower case against former president Asif Ali Zardari and businessman Malik Riaz.

Abbasi, who was working as the works and services secretary, was arrested in June for his alleged involvement in the case. In a statement to the court, he said that he sold an amenity plot to Dr Dinshaw Anklesaria, who was linked to Zardari, while he was working as the executive district officer for the revenue department. He claimed that Dr Anklesaria then sold that plot to Bahria Town’s Riaz. The plot is where Bahria Town’s Icon Tower has been constructed now.

He claimed that former CM Shah had signed the summary for it five minutes after becoming chief minister for the second time in 2013.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
fake accounts case NAB Qaim Ali Shah
 
