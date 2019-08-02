Qaim Ali Shah gets protective bail in Bahria Tower case

The Sindh High Court approved on Friday the protective bail of former chief minister Qaim Ali Shah in the Bahria Icon Tower case.

He has been ordered to submit surety bonds worth Rs0.5 million for his 21-day bail.

Shah told the court that he found out through news channels that former government official Sajjad Abbasi has become NAB’s witness in the case against him. “I am willing to go to the relevant forum in Islamabad in the case,” he said, adding that he fears that NAB will arrest him as soon as he leaves Karachi.

On Thursday, an accountability court in Islamabad released Abbasi after he agreed to become NAB’s witness in the Bahria Town Icon Tower case against former president Asif Ali Zardari and businessman Malik Riaz.

Abbasi, who was working as the works and services secretary, was arrested in June for his alleged involvement in the case. In a statement to the court, he said that he sold an amenity plot to Dr Dinshaw Anklesaria, who was linked to Zardari, while he was working as the executive district officer for the revenue department. He claimed that Dr Anklesaria then sold that plot to Bahria Town’s Riaz. The plot is where Bahria Town’s Icon Tower has been constructed now.

He claimed that former CM Shah had signed the summary for it five minutes after becoming chief minister for the second time in 2013.

