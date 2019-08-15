Thursday, August 15, 2019  | 13 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
HOME > News

PTI leaders write to UN Peacekeeping mission on situation in Kashmir

20 mins ago
 

Photo: AFP

Several PTI leaders have written to the UN Peacekeeping mission about the issues in Indian-held Kashmir. 

The condemnation letter, sent on August 15, is from MNA and PTI Secretary General Amer Mehmood Kayani, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Iftikhar Durrani and Senator Faisal Javed.

They have said that Indian-Administered Kashmir Occupied has been locked down completely. We have come to tell the world that something needs to be done in Kashmir, said Kayani, adding that women and children are being besieged in the area.

Modi cannot decide the fate of Kashmir with a scrap of paper, he argued, warning that Pakistan is ready to go to any and all lengths for Kashmir.

Javed said India is suffering from Modi’s step. Kashmir has now become a world agenda.

We in the PTI have the pulse of the people and we fear that if the international community doesn’t pay heed to the aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir, the whole region will suffer, they wrote.

Their letter was sent on August 15, India’s independence day, which was being marked as a black day in Pakistan. Pakistan has strongly opposed India’s repeal of Article 370, revoking the special rights granted to Kashmir as an autonomous state.

