PTI government to form media cell for Kashmir: Firdous Ashiq Awan

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan announced on Friday the government’s decision to established a Kashmir Cell to apprise the world of ‘Indian repression and tyranny in Jammu and Kashmir’.

“We are about to start the Kashmir Media Cell to ensure the flow of information to media,” said Awan, while addressing the media from PTI’s central media department on Monday. “With the help of PTI’s media cell, we will make access to information easy for journalists.”

She also remarked that the government has designed a structure to highlight the Kashmir issue internationally. “According to a structure, we have decided that our party will be mobilised in every district of Kashmir,” said Awan. “The leadership of the party will give to Kashmiris so that the issue of will be raised from and by Kashmiris.”

The people of Kashmir will address the case of Kashmir in front of international media. “The issue has already been making rounds in international media because of PM Khan’s constant efforts,” said Awan.

She further appealed to the media to voice the issue of Kashmir. “We need to further wake people’s consciousness. The leadership of all countries trading with India should also speak about the human rights violation happening in Kashmir,” said Awan.

She said that all countries should stop Modi from this brutality in Kashmir since innocent Kashmiris are looking forward to the world for justice.

“From today’s forum, I would like to appeal again that if the world will turn a deaf ear towards the brutality happening in Kashmir, it will be criminal negligence,” said Awan.

She reiterated that Modi is writing a new story and a history of brutality. She also condemned the inhumane behaviour with the Hurriyat members in Kashmir by India.

While talking about PM Khan’s scheduled address to the nation today, Awan said that PM Khan will bring the nation into confidence on domestic, international and local issues.

