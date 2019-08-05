Monday, August 5, 2019  | 3 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
Politics

Production orders issued for Zardari, Saad Rafique and Abbasi

2 hours ago
 

National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser has issued production orders for MNAs Asif Ali Zardari, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Khawaja Saad Rafique.

A notification issued on Monday read that the session will be held from Monday, August 5, at 4pm to August 9.

Now that the speaker has issued their production orders, all three leaders will be able to attend the session. They are all in NAB custody and need the production orders to attend the session. A copy of the notification has been sent to the NAB chairperson and director-general.

The assembly speaker has asked for the law ministry’s advice on whether to issue a production order for PML-N MNA Rana Sanaullah. He is in jail on judicial remand. Sanaullah was arrested in a drugs case on July 1.

Zardari is in custody in the fake accounts and money laundering cases. He was arrested on June 10. Abbasi, a former prime minister, was arrested on July 18 for not cooperating with NAB in the LNG case. Rafique was arrested on December 11 in the Paragon Housing case.

