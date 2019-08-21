Prevent oppression, bullying of Muslims in Kashmir: Khamenei to India

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei expressed concerns over “oppression” and “bullying” of Muslims in Kashmir.

“We’re concerned about Muslims’ situation in Kashmir,” the Iranian supreme leader said in a tweet.

Khamenei said that his country has good relations with India, adding that he expects India to adopt a “just policy towards the noble people of Kashmir and prevent the oppression & bullying of Muslims in this region.”

We’re concerned about Muslims’ situation in #Kashmir. We have good relations with India, but we expect the Indian government to adopt a just policy towards the noble people of Kashmir and prevent the oppression & bullying of Muslims in this region. — Khamenei.ir (@khamenei_ir) August 21, 2019

The Iranian supreme leader’s remarks come a few days after Amnesty International urged India to act in accordance with the international human rights laws and standards towards people living in Indian-administered Kashmir.

“The actions of the Indian government have thrown ordinary people’s lives into turmoil, subjecting them to unnecessary pain and distress on top of the years of human rights violations they have already endured,” Amnesty International said in a statement.

India on August 5 ended the autonomous status of Muslim-majority Kashmir region, where a 30-year-old uprising against Indian rule has killed tens of thousands of people, mostly civilians.

Hours before its move, India curtailed movement and shut down phones and the internet, bringing in tens of thousands of troops to turn the main city of Srinagar into a fortress.

Some 120,000 extra soldiers have been deployed, a security source told AFP, joining around 500,000 already in the northern Himalayan region divided with Pakistan since 1947.

At least 4,000 people have also been detained under the Public Safety Act, which allows imprisonment for up to two years without charge or trial, government sources said.

Authorities have declined to comment on the number of people behind bars. Those picked up include local politicians, activists, business leaders and lawyers.

Additional reporting by AFP