HOME > Global

Prevent oppression, bullying of Muslims in Kashmir: Khamenei to India

39 mins ago
 

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei delivers a speech during Labor Day at the workers’ meeting. Photo: AFP 

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei expressed concerns over “oppression” and “bullying” of Muslims in Kashmir.

“We’re concerned about Muslims’ situation in Kashmir,” the Iranian supreme leader said in a tweet.

Khamenei said that his country has good relations with India, adding that he expects India to adopt a “just policy towards the noble people of Kashmir and prevent the oppression & bullying of Muslims in this region.”

The Iranian supreme leader’s remarks come a few days after Amnesty International urged India to act in accordance with the international human rights laws and standards towards people living in Indian-administered Kashmir.

“The actions of the Indian government have thrown ordinary people’s lives into turmoil, subjecting them to unnecessary pain and distress on top of the years of human rights violations they have already endured,” Amnesty International said in a statement.

India on August 5 ended the autonomous status of Muslim-majority Kashmir region, where a 30-year-old uprising against Indian rule has killed tens of thousands of people, mostly civilians.

Hours before its move, India curtailed movement and shut down phones and the internet, bringing in tens of thousands of troops to turn the main city of Srinagar into a fortress.

Some 120,000 extra soldiers have been deployed, a security source told AFP, joining around 500,000 already in the northern Himalayan region divided with Pakistan since 1947.

At least 4,000 people have also been detained under the Public Safety Act, which allows imprisonment for up to two years without charge or trial, government sources said.

Authorities have declined to comment on the number of people behind bars. Those picked up include local politicians, activists, business leaders and lawyers.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.  Additional reporting by AFP

 
TOPICS:
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei India Iran Kashmir Pakistan
 
