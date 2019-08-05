Monday, August 5, 2019  | 3 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Government

President summons joint parliamentary session over Kashmir situation, Indian aggression

4 hours ago
 

President Arif Alvi has summoned a joint session of parliament on Tuesday to discuss the deteriorating situation in Indian-administered Kashmir and Indian aggression along the Line of Control.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will also attend the joint sitting, which will start 11am on Tuesday. The military leadership of the country will also meet to ponder the situation along the LoC and in Indian-administered Kashmir.

Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa will also preside over a corps commanders’ conference on Tuesday.

Related: Kashmir no longer autonomous state as India revokes special status

India repealed on Monday articles 35A and 370 of its Constitution, which gave special status to Indian-administered Kashmir. The Indian government has also decided to bifurcate the state into two union territories — Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh. The former will have a legislature while the latter won’t.

The move came after Indian forces locked down Indian-administered Kashmir, cut off internet and cell phone services and put senior leaders under house arrest. It also deployed thousands of additional troops to the region.

Eleven Kashmiris were also killed on the Pakistan side of Kashmir after Indian forces used cluster ammunition targeting civilian population along the Line of Control. On Sunday, Pakistan released evidence in the form of pictures and videos of the bombs in civilian settlements. UN observers also visited the bomb sites.

Related: Pakistan says India can’t unilaterally change disputed status of Kashmir

Condemning the Indian announcements, Pakistan said on Monday the Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir is an internationally recognized disputed territory.

“No unilateral step by the Government of India can change this disputed status, as enshrined in the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions,” its Foreign Office said in a statement. “Nor will this ever be acceptable to the people of Jammu and Kashmir, and Pakistan.”

It said that as a party to this international dispute, Pakistan will exercise all possible options to counter the illegal steps.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
India Kashmir parliament
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
VIDEO
Karachi’s crime too dangerous to report surfaces in cop’s fiction
Karachi’s crime too dangerous to report surfaces in cop’s fiction
culture
 
 
 
 
 
Omar Shahid Hamid, Karachi, karachi crime, book review, the fix, cricket, crime, cricket corruption
 
MOST READ
Karachi, prepare for another two days of rain
Karachi, prepare for another two days of rain
House of Farooq Sattar's media coordinator ransacked in Karachi
House of Farooq Sattar’s media coordinator ransacked in Karachi
Watch: Flooding causes Karachi's M9 motorway to shut down
Watch: Flooding causes Karachi’s M9 motorway to shut down
Karachi cop stops traffic and hearts with his good looks
Karachi cop stops traffic and hearts with his good looks
Karachi police arrest man behind 35-hour Saddar mobile mall heist
Karachi police arrest man behind 35-hour Saddar mobile mall heist
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.