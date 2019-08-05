President summons joint parliamentary session over Kashmir situation, Indian aggression

President Arif Alvi has summoned a joint session of parliament on Tuesday to discuss the deteriorating situation in Indian-administered Kashmir and Indian aggression along the Line of Control.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will also attend the joint sitting, which will start 11am on Tuesday. The military leadership of the country will also meet to ponder the situation along the LoC and in Indian-administered Kashmir.

Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa will also preside over a corps commanders’ conference on Tuesday.

India repealed on Monday articles 35A and 370 of its Constitution, which gave special status to Indian-administered Kashmir. The Indian government has also decided to bifurcate the state into two union territories — Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh. The former will have a legislature while the latter won’t.

The move came after Indian forces locked down Indian-administered Kashmir, cut off internet and cell phone services and put senior leaders under house arrest. It also deployed thousands of additional troops to the region.

Eleven Kashmiris were also killed on the Pakistan side of Kashmir after Indian forces used cluster ammunition targeting civilian population along the Line of Control. On Sunday, Pakistan released evidence in the form of pictures and videos of the bombs in civilian settlements. UN observers also visited the bomb sites.

Condemning the Indian announcements, Pakistan said on Monday the Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir is an internationally recognized disputed territory.

“No unilateral step by the Government of India can change this disputed status, as enshrined in the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions,” its Foreign Office said in a statement. “Nor will this ever be acceptable to the people of Jammu and Kashmir, and Pakistan.”

It said that as a party to this international dispute, Pakistan will exercise all possible options to counter the illegal steps.

