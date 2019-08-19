Monday, August 19, 2019  | 17 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
Government

President Alvi summons joint session of Parliament on August 30

55 mins ago
 

President Arif Alvi has summoned a joint session of Parliament on August 30. He has also summoned a National Assembly session on September 2.

The president will address lawmakers during the joint session, which will be held at 5pm. It will mark the start of the new parliamentary year.

The National Assembly session has been summoned at 4pm on September 2.

The last joint session of Parliament was held on August 6 after India’s repeal of Article 370 of its constitution through which it revoke the special status granted to the state.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

 
