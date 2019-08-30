Premier updates UAE Prince Mohammad Bin Zayed over Kashmir crisis

Prime Minister Imran Khan spoke to United Arab Emirates Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Zayed on Friday, where he apprised him of the deteriorating condition of occupied Kashmir after India revoked its special status earlier this month.

The premier told the crown prince that the curfew in Kashmir had reached its fourth week.

He said the people of Kashmir need support from the Islamic nations. Pakistan has high hopes from the OIC member countries, PM Khan said in his telephone conversation.

The prime minister said that the Kashmiris are awaiting strong support of the Islamic nations, adding that the Pakistani nation has high hopes from the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) countries.

They exchanged views on the latest regional and international developments and issues of common concern – and underlined the importance of intensifying efforts to strengthen regional and global security and stability.

