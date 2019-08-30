Friday, August 30, 2019  | 28 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Geopolitics

Premier updates UAE Prince Mohammad Bin Zayed over Kashmir crisis

5 mins ago
 

Photo: N UAE website

Prime Minister Imran Khan spoke to United Arab Emirates Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Zayed on Friday, where he apprised him of the deteriorating condition of occupied Kashmir after India revoked its special status earlier this month.

The premier told the crown prince that the curfew in Kashmir had reached its fourth week.

He said the people of Kashmir need support from the Islamic nations. Pakistan has high hopes from the OIC member countries, PM Khan said in his telephone conversation.

Related: Kashmir, Pakistan is with you till the end: Imran Khan

The prime minister said that the Kashmiris are awaiting strong support of the Islamic nations, adding that the Pakistani nation has high hopes from the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) countries.

They exchanged views on the latest regional and international developments and issues of common concern – and underlined the importance of intensifying efforts to strengthen regional and global security and stability.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram

 
TOPICS:
Imran Khan Pakistan uae
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
Lahore boutique owner shot dead over 'friendship challenge': police
Lahore boutique owner shot dead over ‘friendship challenge’: police
Hamza Ali Abbasi weds Naimal Khawar
Hamza Ali Abbasi weds Naimal Khawar
Pakistan's first VJ Nadia Faisal passes away
Pakistan’s first VJ Nadia Faisal passes away
'Hitman' killed boutique owner on Lahore's Bund Road: police 
‘Hitman’ killed boutique owner on Lahore’s Bund Road: police 
What's going to happen to Bahria Town financially now?
What’s going to happen to Bahria Town financially now?
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.