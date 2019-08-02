Friday, August 2, 2019  | 29 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
PPP Senator Rubina Khalid indicted in Lok Virsa corruption case

3 hours ago
 

PPP Senator Rubina Khalid has been indicted in the Lok Virsa corruption case. 

An Islamabad accountability court announced the verdict on Friday. Three other suspects, former Lok Virsa executive director Mazharul Islam, Cosmos Production CEO Tabinda Zafar and Muhammad Shafi, were also indicted.

All four have denied the charges against them.

The three other suspects are accused of illegally awarding a contract to Senator Khalid’s company, causing a Rs30.3 million loss to the national exchequer. Senator Khalid was the chief executive of Cosmos Production at the time. The bureau has also alleged that they embezzled Lok Virsa funds.

NAB has been ordered to call its first witness in the case at the next hearing on September 4.

The reference against them was filed on July 1.

