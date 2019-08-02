PPP decides to identify senators who betrayed in Senate vote

The Pakistan Peoples Party has decided to identify the senators who betrayed the party in the no-confidence vote against Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani, party members said Friday.

On Thursday, the joint opposition failed to get its no-confidence motion against Sanjrani passed by the Upper House.

Sanjrani retained his seat after only 50 senators voted against him despite 64 senators asking for a vote. The opposition needed at least 53 votes to de-seat him.

PPP co-chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari gave on Friday a go-ahead for the formation of a fact-finding committee to identify the senators who betrayed in the vote, Bilawal’s spokesman Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar said.

He said the fact-finding committee will comprise PPP members from all the provinces.

Khokhar said a notification in this regard will be issued on Saturday.

