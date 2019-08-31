Saturday, August 31, 2019  | 29 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Violence

Policeman shoots man, his son dead at Rawalpindi’s DHQ Hospital

2 hours ago
 

Photo: Online

A police constable shot two men dead at the DHQ Hospital in Rawalpindi on Friday night. 

His victims have been identified as 50-year-old Lehrasab and his son 24-year-old Naveed. The attacker has been identified as Constable Tehseen Tariq who was posted at the Pir Wadhai police station.

The police say Tariq opened fire and then fled.

Raids are being conducted to arrest the suspect and the police have begun their investigation.

An emergency was declared at the hospital after the attack.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
Attack Rawalpindi
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
VIDEO
85 police trainees graduate in Multan
85 police trainees graduate in Multan
local
Water filtration plants worth millions are closed in Multan
Water filtration plants worth millions are closed in Multan
local
Faisalabad officials being investigated for illegally renting out public land
Faisalabad officials being investigated for illegally renting out public land
local
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
Lahore boutique owner shot dead over 'friendship challenge': police
Lahore boutique owner shot dead over ‘friendship challenge’: police
Hamza Ali Abbasi weds Naimal Khawar
Hamza Ali Abbasi weds Naimal Khawar
Pakistan's first VJ Nadia Faisal passes away
Pakistan’s first VJ Nadia Faisal passes away
'Hitman' killed boutique owner on Lahore's Bund Road: police 
‘Hitman’ killed boutique owner on Lahore’s Bund Road: police 
What's going to happen to Bahria Town financially now?
What’s going to happen to Bahria Town financially now?
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.