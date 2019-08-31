Policeman shoots man, his son dead at Rawalpindi’s DHQ Hospital

A police constable shot two men dead at the DHQ Hospital in Rawalpindi on Friday night.

His victims have been identified as 50-year-old Lehrasab and his son 24-year-old Naveed. The attacker has been identified as Constable Tehseen Tariq who was posted at the Pir Wadhai police station.

The police say Tariq opened fire and then fled.

Raids are being conducted to arrest the suspect and the police have begun their investigation.

An emergency was declared at the hospital after the attack.

