Policeman injured in firing in Karachi’s Orangi Town

4 hours ago
 

A policeman was injured in firing on Wednesday in Karachi’s Orangi Town.

He has been identified as Rao Mubarak, a sub-inspector posted at the Pirabad police station.

Two unidentified suspects on a motorcycle opened fire at him near his house, the police said. Two 30-bore shells were found at the scene.

He was taken to Jinnah hospital where doctors said he was shot four times.

Sindh IG Syed Kaleem Imam took notice of the incident and asked the West SSP for a detailed report. The police have started an investigation.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram

 
TOPICS:
firing Karachi
 
