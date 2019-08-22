Police arrest suspect for rape, murder of Abbottabad minor girl

Police arrested on Thursday a suspect in connection with the rape and murder of a seven-year-old girl in Abbottabad, officials said.

The minor was raped and murdered on August 18. The incident had led to the arrest of five men.

The seven-year-old girl was raped and murdered by her own cousin, Abbottabad DPO told reporters. The suspect, identified as Siraj, was arrested with the help of DNA test.

The police official said that Siraj raped his cousin and later suffocated her.

The father of the deceased minor praised the police for their efforts. He said the law enforcers left no stone unturned to investigate his daughter’s murder.

