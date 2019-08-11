Sunday, August 11, 2019  | 9 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
PM’s aide claims to have recovered billions from corrupt individuals

48 mins ago
 

Special Assistant to PM on Accountability Shehzad Akbar claimed on Sunday the government has recovered billions of rupees from corrupt public office-bearers and individuals, as part of its accountability drive.

Akbar said so during his exclusive interview with SAMAA TV. He said Rs9 billion have so far been recovered in private cases.

The PM’s aide put the amount recovered in cases relating to Omni Group and public offices at Rs2.5 billion.

“Action will be taken after a verdict is announced in cases pertaining to the Sharif family,” he said. “If the money is not returned, then their properties will be confiscated.”

Akbar said the authorities have frozen former finance minister Ishaq Dar’s accounts and confiscated a property worth Rs1 billion. Dar, who is facing corruption cases, has been in the UK.

The PM’s aide said Dar’s house will be auctioned after Eid.

Detailing the corruption cases, he said the Sharif family itself usurped the embezzled money in cases relating to them. Akbar said that Yousuf Abbas received Rs800 million in his account, apart from various telegraphic transfers.

In Omni Group case, he said, the misappropriated amount was distributed. The PM’s aide said an accused, Nasir Abdullah, has turned approver in the case.

Akbar further said the authorities have been looking into some transactions concerning Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s Khawaja Asif.

He added that more evidence would be brought forth against National Assembly Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif after Eid.

