PM working as Jinnah’s ‘soldier’ for minority rights: Firdous Ashiq

Prime Minister Imran Khan is working as Quaid-e-Azam’s soldier to protect minority rights, Special Adviser to the Prime Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Saturday.

“The premier will continue to work for the basic human rights of every person,” she said.

Addressing the Sikh community ahead of Guru Nanak’s 550th birthday, she said “Baba Guru Nanak was an advocate of peace, tolerance and humanity and discouraged extremism.” She said his beliefs were similar to the Holy Prophet’s (pbuh).

She assured them that the premier is committed to completing the Kartarpur Corridor. “I hope you all will be present at the inauguration ceremony and show the bright face of Pakistan to the world.”

The corridor is being built so that Sikh pilgrims from all over the world, including India, can perform their religious rituals freely and conveniently, Awan tweeted on August 25.

The Kartarpur Corridor is the perfect example of interfaith harmony in the world, she said. She lauded the corridor and said it is sending a message of respect and tolerance in a world where extremism and intolerance are growing.

The special adviser said she believes the Kartarpur Corridor will lead to harmony, adding that the white in the Pakistani flag is as dear to the government as the green is.

