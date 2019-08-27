PM to take cabinet members into confidence over Kashmir situation

Prime Minister Imran Khan will preside over a meeting of the federal cabinet meeting in Islamabad today (Tuesday). They will discuss an eight-point agenda.

During the meeting, PM Khan is expected to take the committee into confidence about the international leaders he has contacted to raise awareness regarding the Kashmir crisis.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi will brief the committee about his efforts to highlight the issue at the international level.

Related: Modi’s historical blunder gives Kashmiris opportunity for freedom: PM Khan

Approval for the ‘Kamyab Jawan Programme’ is also on the agenda. The programme seeks to distribute Rs100 billion among the country’s young people.

The cabinet members will brief the prime minister about the steps their respective ministries have taken for the welfare of the people. The meeting is expected to approve community welfare projects and regularize services of the employees of power distribution companies.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.