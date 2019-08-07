Wednesday, August 7, 2019  | 5 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
HOME > Government

PM summons second National Security Council meeting in four days

2 hours ago
 

Prime Minister Imran Khan has summoned the National Security Council again today (Wednesday) to discuss the Kashmir issue.

This will be the second NSC meeting in four days. The last meeting was held on August 4.

The participants of the meeting will be discussing India’s move to repeal Article 370 of its constitution and therefore remove Indian-Administered Kashmir’s special status as an autonomous state.

The last meeting was summoned to discuss India’s use of cluster ammunition to target the civilian population on the Pakistani side of Kashmir.

The last meeting was attended by Defence Minister Pervez Khattak, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and senior military officials.

Pakistan has condemned the repeal and called on the world to raise its voice for the people of Indian-Administered Kashmir.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
Kashmir NATIONAL SECURITY COUNCIL
 
