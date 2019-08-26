Monday, August 26, 2019  | 24 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
PM Khan vows to keep fighting the case of Kashmiris

2 hours ago
 

Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Monday that he will continue to fight the case of Kashmiris world over until the Himalayan territory is not freed from Indian occupation.

The prime minister said so while addressing a ceremony in Swabi. He said that history remembers the ones, who do something for humanity.

Tensions between Pakistan and India have once again flared up after New Delhi earlier this month controversially revoked the autonomous status of the part of Jammu and Kashmir it controls.

Hours before its move, India curtailed movement and shut down phones and the internet, bringing in tens of thousands of troops to turn the main city of Srinagar into a fortress.

Several Indian and Pakistani soldiers have since been killed in skirmishes along the heavily militarized Line of Control.

Khan further said that countries often face hard times, but the people should not be perturbed. “We will soon come out of this difficult time.”

He reiterated that state institutions were destroyed through corruption in the past.

“Those who remained in power have everything outside the country,” the prime minister said.

“These people only seek an NRO (National Reconciliation Ordinance).”

He said it is quite easy to “eliminate institutions” but difficult to build them.

Earlier, the prime minister also inaugurated a newly constructed academic block at the Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute of Engineering, Sciences and Technology.

Khan was of the view that exemplary educational institutes never let the standards of education go down. He said these standards should never be compromised.

TOPICS:
Imran Khan Kashmir
 
