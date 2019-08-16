Friday, August 16, 2019  | 14 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
PM Khan, Trump discuss situation in Indian-administered Kashmir

37 mins ago
 

 

Prime Minister Imran Khan and US President Donald Trump discussed the deteriorating situation in Indian-administered Kashmir during a telephonic conversation they held Friday.

The call comes a day after at least five people were killed in cross-border fire between India and Pakistan, amid heightened tensions between the nuclear-armed rivals since New Delhi controversially ended the autonomous status of the part of Kashmir it administers.

Skirmishes are frequent across the Line of Control (LoC) that divides the territory, but the latest deaths came after Pakistan warned it was ready to respond to any Indian aggression.

“Today (Khan) has talked to President Trump. Views were exchanged on the situation in the region and particularly the situation in occupied Kashmir,” Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said at a press conference.

He said Trump and Khan also discussed Afghanistan, where the US is engaged in talks with the Taliban. They pledged to remain in constant contact moving forward, the minister added.

Qureshi said the United Nations Security Council will also hold a meeting on the Kashmir situation in a while. “Pakistan is taking steps for the betterment of the region,” he maintained.

The UNSC meeting is being held at Islamabad’s request. Five permanent and 10 non-permanent members of the UNSC will participate in the meeting.

The forum will review a letter written by the foreign minister on the situation in Indian-administered Kashmir.

Additional reporting by AFP. Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
