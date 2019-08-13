Tuesday, August 13, 2019  | 11 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
Government

PM Khan to spend Independence Day in Azad Kashmir

1 hour ago
 

Prime Minister Imran Khan will be visiting Muzaffarabad on Wednesday to express solidarity with Kashmiris on Pakistan’s Independence Day. Federal ministers will accompany him too.

The PM will be travelling by helicopter for his one-day trip to Azad Kashmir, along with other federal ministers.

Related: India’s actions in Kashmir causing regional tensions: Ambassador Asad Majeed

PM Khan will address the Legislative Assembly of Azad Jammu and Kashmir and will also visit the Assembly Secretariat of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, where he will be presented with a Guard of Honor. The Legislative Assembly of Azad Jammu and Kashmir will also play Pakistan’s national anthems on the arrival of the premier.

Prime Minister Imran Khan is also expected to meet All Parties Hurriyat Conference members and Kashmiri leaders.

He will also chair a meeting with the assembly speaker and opposition leader.

