PM Khan to address the nation on Kashmir situation

Prime Minister Imran Khan will address the nation today (Monday) on the Indian atrocities in Kashmir, according to Special Assistant on Information Firdous Ashiq Awan.

The federal minister tweeted that the premier will brief the people on the situation in Kashmir. He is expected to talk about the condition along the Line of Control, violations of human rights in India-administered Kashmir and the steps taken by the government to raise the issue on international forums.

The address will be aired at 5pm.

Tensions between Pakistan and India once again flared up after New Delhi earlier this month controversially revoked the autonomous status of the part of Jammu and Kashmir it controls.

Hours before its move, India curtailed movement and shut down phones and the internet, bringing in tens of thousands of troops to turn the main city of Srinagar into a fortress.

Several Indian and Pakistani soldiers have since been killed in skirmishes along the heavily militarized Line of Control.

Kashmir has been divided between India and Pakistan since their independence from Britain in 1947.

They have fought two of their wars over the disputed Himalayan territory.

