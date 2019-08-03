PM Khan to address the nation on August 18  

Prime Minister Imran Khan will address the nation on August 18 regarding the performance of the government in the last year.

He has asked government officials to submit a “one pager brief describing their top five achievements during their first year in government” by August 9.

The notification was addressed to all federal ministers, advisers, ministers of state and special assistants to the prime minister.

The PTI government celebrated on July 25 the first anniversary of the 2018 general election.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.