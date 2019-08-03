Saturday, August 3, 2019  | 30 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS WORLD CUP VIDEO
HOME > Government

PM Khan to address the nation on August 18  

2 hours ago
 

File photo: PM House

Prime Minister Imran Khan will address the nation on August 18 regarding the performance of the government in the last year.

He has asked government officials to submit a “one pager brief describing their top five achievements during their first year in government” by August 9.

The notification was addressed to all federal ministers, advisers, ministers of state and special assistants to the prime minister.

The PTI government celebrated on July 25 the first anniversary of the 2018 general election.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
government Prime Minister Imran Khan
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
 
 
 
 
 
Prime Minister, Imran Khan, PM Khan, government, performance, minister, PTI government, nation, Pakistan
 
MOST READ
Pakistanis can now get Canadian student visas in 20 days
Pakistanis can now get Canadian student visas in 20 days
Karachi, prepare for another two days of rain
Karachi, prepare for another two days of rain
Watch: Flooding causes Karachi's M9 motorway to shut down
Watch: Flooding causes Karachi’s M9 motorway to shut down
Heavy monsoon rains continue to batter Karachi
Heavy monsoon rains continue to batter Karachi
Police release FixIt campaigner Alamgir Khan
Police release FixIt campaigner Alamgir Khan
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.