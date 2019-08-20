PM Khan takes notice of rising polio cases

Prime Minister Imran Khan has taken notice of the rising number of polio cases in the country.

The premier has summoned an emergency meeting of all stakeholders to discuss the current situation and formulate a strategy for the future.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister and chief secretary have been told to attend the meeting too.

Babar Atta, who is the focal person for polio, remarked that this meeting is very important. “The timing of it is very important,” he said while speaking to SAMAA TV on Monday. The virus becomes weak in winters. “When I say winters, I mean the period from October to April,” he remarked. “We need a form a strategy to make the immunisation campaigns more effective.”

Public health initiatives need a lot of attention. “We have to form a strategy to reach out to parents who don’t let polio workers administer polio drops to their children,” he said. “We have to tell the parents that there is nothing wrong with it.”

This year 53 cases of poliovirus have been reported in the country so far, according to the website of End Polio Pakistan. Four cases were reported in Balochistan, nine in merged districts, 32 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, three in Sindh, and five in Punjab.

