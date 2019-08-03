Saturday, August 3, 2019  | 30 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
Imran Khan takes notice of attack on family in Pattoki

1 hour ago
 

Prime Minister Imran Khan has taken notice of the targeted attack on a family in Pattoki on July 26. 

 

Thirty-five-year-old Safdar Hussain, his 30-year-old wife, Sanam Zehra, and their five-year-old daughter, Urwa Batool Kirmani, were killed after unidentified men opened fire on their car on Shergah Road in Habibabad. A one-year-old child had survived the attack, however.

Related: Three, including a child, gunned down in Pattoki

The premier has ordered the Punjab IG to submit a report on the progress in the case.

Zehra’s mother had appealed to the prime minister on a television channel to take notice of the incident.

The police had initially claimed that the family was killed over personal enmity.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

 
Pattoki firing PM Imran Khan
 
