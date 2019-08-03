Imran Khan takes notice of attack on family in Pattoki

Prime Minister Imran Khan has taken notice of the targeted attack on a family in Pattoki on July 26.

Thirty-five-year-old Safdar Hussain, his 30-year-old wife, Sanam Zehra, and their five-year-old daughter, Urwa Batool Kirmani, were killed after unidentified men opened fire on their car on Shergah Road in Habibabad. A one-year-old child had survived the attack, however.

The premier has ordered the Punjab IG to submit a report on the progress in the case.

Zehra’s mother had appealed to the prime minister on a television channel to take notice of the incident.

The police had initially claimed that the family was killed over personal enmity.

