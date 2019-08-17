PM Khan launches health cards for people with disabilities

Government responsible for improving the lives of people, he says

"Health insurance is the most important for any country," said the premier during his address. "I have seen that whenever a poor person gets sick then it destroys that person's entire household." People just don't have the budget to pay for the cost of treatment."I realized that paying for cancer is so difficult for rich people. I can't even imagine how hard it must be for people who don't have money," he said. "We want to cover everyone and provide health insurance to all."He started his address by giving his vision for Pakistan. "It is sad to say that the vision on which Pakistan was made, we have gone very far from it." He remarked that he keeps reiterating that vision so that the young generation remembers it."We have to make Pakistan an Islamic welfare state that is based on Riyasat-e-Madina." I keep saying this again and again because I want everyone to know what it was. It was a modern state with humanity and justice as its founding principles. "Our humanity and compassion are what differentiates humans from animals.""Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) is our role model and we have to follow what he was preaching," the prime minister said. Our religion tells us to follow the Prophet (PBUH) because he was the most successful man."In all the universities and schools, we have to teach our children about Riyasat-e-Madina. We have been treacherous to our vision. People say they will make Pakistan an Asian tiger, but Pakistan wasn't formed to become an Asian tiger. When we follow the path of righteousness, our situation will improve automatically," he said.We want humanity and compassion in our society. Some people are able to progress and climb the social ladder, but not everyone is so fortunate. So, we have to make sure that no one gets left behind, remarked the prime minister.PM Khan shared that he has asked all federal ministers to tell him at the start of every Cabinet meeting what their ministry has done to improve the lives of the people.