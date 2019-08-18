PM Khan is like Quaid-e-Azam’s soldier, proving naysayers wrong: Firdous

Prime Minister Imran Khan is like Quaid-e-Azam’s soldier, proving all his naysayers wrong, said the premier’s special assistant on information, Firdous Ashiq Awan. She was speaking during a ceremony organised on Sunday to mark one year of the PTI government.

She said the premier is taking Pakistan forward with hard work and resolve. The country wants to know the progress of the government, she said, adding that the cabinet was indeed answerable to the people. The prime minister is keeping an eye on each ministry, she said.

In one year, the prime minister has completed Naya Pakistan, she said, adding that he was like Quaid-e-Azam’s soldier. The elite and some others kept trying to steal the people’s rights, she said.

The route of austerity and self reliance was tough, she said. “But the fruit of our efforts is the progress of the nation.”

The PTI government’s one-year journey has been a journey of stability for the country, said Awan. She then went on to report some of the progress made by individual ministries. The prime minister had asked all the ministries to prepare progress reports on what they had achieved in the last year.

The energy ministry power has reduced circular debt and the Pakistan Post and National Highway Authority have always been successful, she said. We are concentrating on all projects that can be of help to the poor, she explained.

Awan also said the interior ministry has taken effective steps to curb smuggling, while the government has also taken steps to curb money laundering. Betterment has also been seen in the Railways ministry, she said. The FBR took various steps to widen the tax net, she added.

One year of hard work by the government has resulted in the right policies being put into place, said the special assistant. It was necessary to open Pakistan’s doors to the world, she said.

The government has faced economic challenges and is now heading towards prosperity, she said. But today, the government’s top priority is Kashmir, said Awan, adding that India has made Kashmir into the world’s biggest jail.

Special assistant Naeem ul Haque also spoke at the event and vowed that in the next five years, they would provide houses to the poorest segment of society. At this time, 350,000 to 400,000 houses are under construction, he said, adding that they will begin handing them over next year.

Using the Sehat Cards, people can get up to Rs750,000 in free medical treatment, he added. We have also allocated Rs900 billion to be spent on development work, he said.

He praised the prime minister and said he works 18 hours a day.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.