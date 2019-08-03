Saturday, August 3, 2019  | 30 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS WORLD CUP VIDEO
HOME > News

PM Khan files defamation suit against Najam Sethi

41 mins ago
 

Prime Minister Imran Khan sent on Saturday a Rs10 billion defamation notice to anchorperson Najam Sethi over “propaganda” against PM Khan’s personal life.

Babar Awan, the PTI leader and PM Khan’s lawyer, met PM Khan at the Prime Minister House and discussed legal options against Sethi.

On the directions of PM Khan, Awan filed a defamation suit in court.

After filing it, Awan said that they will have to stop those violating laws. He added that he expects Najam Sethi to defend his “indecent” claims in court.

Related: Najam Sethi has seven days to publicly apologise to PM Imran

Najam Sethi had sued PM Khan in the past over his claims that Sethi rigged the 2013 elections.

Responding to the defamation notice, Sethi said on Twitter that he is still waiting for justice even after Imran Khan admitted there was no truth in his “political statement”.

In April, PEMRA asked Channel 24 and its anchor Najam Sethi to air an apology for “propagating false news” about the prime minister within seven days on its show Najam Sethi ke saath.

The channel had also been directed to deposit Rs1 million as a fine in favour of Pemra.

Related: PM Khan to address the nation on August 18 

“In case of failure to comply with the above orders either in partial or as a whole, the programme titled ‘Najam Sethi ke saath’ shall remain prohibited for a period of thirty days,” read Pemra’s notice.

The notice did not, however, expressly mention the nature of the “false news”.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
Imran Khan najam sethi
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
 
 
 
 
 
Najam Sethi, Imran Khan, defamation suit
 
MOST READ
Karachi, prepare for another two days of rain
Karachi, prepare for another two days of rain
Watch: Flooding causes Karachi's M9 motorway to shut down
Watch: Flooding causes Karachi’s M9 motorway to shut down
Heavy monsoon rains continue to batter Karachi
Heavy monsoon rains continue to batter Karachi
Karachi cop stops traffic and hearts with his good looks
Karachi cop stops traffic and hearts with his good looks
Police release FixIt campaigner Alamgir Khan
Police release FixIt campaigner Alamgir Khan
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.