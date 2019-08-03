PM Khan files defamation suit against Najam Sethi

Prime Minister Imran Khan sent on Saturday a Rs10 billion defamation notice to anchorperson Najam Sethi over “propaganda” against PM Khan’s personal life.

Babar Awan, the PTI leader and PM Khan’s lawyer, met PM Khan at the Prime Minister House and discussed legal options against Sethi.

On the directions of PM Khan, Awan filed a defamation suit in court.

After filing it, Awan said that they will have to stop those violating laws. He added that he expects Najam Sethi to defend his “indecent” claims in court.

Najam Sethi had sued PM Khan in the past over his claims that Sethi rigged the 2013 elections.

Responding to the defamation notice, Sethi said on Twitter that he is still waiting for justice even after Imran Khan admitted there was no truth in his “political statement”.

In April, PEMRA asked Channel 24 and its anchor Najam Sethi to air an apology for “propagating false news” about the prime minister within seven days on its show Najam Sethi ke saath.

The channel had also been directed to deposit Rs1 million as a fine in favour of Pemra.

“In case of failure to comply with the above orders either in partial or as a whole, the programme titled ‘Najam Sethi ke saath’ shall remain prohibited for a period of thirty days,” read Pemra’s notice.

The notice did not, however, expressly mention the nature of the “false news”.

