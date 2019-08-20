PM Khan explains Pakistan’s stance on Kashmir to Trump

Prime Minister Imran Khan explained on Monday Pakistan’s stance on Kashmir to US President Donald Trump, the country’s foreign minister said, days after New Delhi revoked the autonomous status of the disputed Himalayan territory.

“The prime minister held a telephonic conversation with the US president today,” Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said at a press conference in Islamabad.

“He explained in detail Pakistan’s stance with regard to Kashmir.”

He said the prime minister informed the US president about the situation resulting from the actions taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government in Indian-administered Kashmir.

“The prime minister said that August 5 actions have led to a serious situation in the region,” the foreign minister said.

He informed President Trump that India’s unilateral actions aimed to transform the Muslim majority in Kashmir into a minority.

New Delhi ended the autonomous status of its portion of the Muslim-majority territory in the first week of August, stepping up movement restrictions and cutting off phone and internet access to head off civil unrest, and igniting calls from Pakistan for the international community to intervene.

Qureshi said a human crisis has originated in the occupied territory. He said Pakistan wants to de-escalate tensions in the region.

The minister said Khan told Trump that a curfew has been imposed in Indian-administered Kashmir for the past 15 days.

“The prime minister urged President Trump to help lift the curfew in the occupied valley,” he said.

Qureshi also called on the United Nations to send its observer groups to the disputed region in the wake of the deteriorating situation there.

He said it is hoped that the US will play its role in bringing down the tensions and resolving the Kashmir dispute.

The minister concluded that PM Khan represented the Kashmiri people and presented their case effectively.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.